Camera Club captures local churches for posterity

St Peter's Koromiko. Photo / Sharad Kumar

Whanganui Camera Club members have taken over 2000 photos of nearly 70 churches across the wider Whanganui region since February, with 25 photographers building up a unique record that reflects the religious, social and architectural history of our area.

With changing patterns of worship resulting in several churches closing over recent years, the project was inspired by long-time club member Gail Imhoff, who encouraged the club to capture this photographic record while the churches were still with us. Gail died just a few weeks later and the club is delighted it has been able to follow through on her concept.

A special element of the project has been the involvement and support of the churches along the Whanganui River - at Kaiwhaiki, Parakino, Koriniti, Ranana and Hiruharama /Jerusalem.

St John's Matarawa. Photo/Beverley Sinclair

“The awa was an important part of Gail’s life and she would be delighted that these churches have now been recorded for future generations to see,” says club president John Smart.