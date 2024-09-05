Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Camera Club captures local churches for posterity

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
St Peter's Koromiko. Photo / Sharad Kumar

St Peter's Koromiko. Photo / Sharad Kumar

Whanganui Camera Club members have taken over 2000 photos of nearly 70 churches across the wider Whanganui region since February, with 25 photographers building up a unique record that reflects the religious, social and architectural history of our area.

With changing patterns of worship resulting in several churches closing over recent years, the project was inspired by long-time club member Gail Imhoff, who encouraged the club to capture this photographic record while the churches were still with us. Gail died just a few weeks later and the club is delighted it has been able to follow through on her concept.

A special element of the project has been the involvement and support of the churches along the Whanganui River - at Kaiwhaiki, Parakino, Koriniti, Ranana and Hiruharama /Jerusalem.

St John's Matarawa. Photo/Beverley Sinclair
St John's Matarawa. Photo/Beverley Sinclair

“The awa was an important part of Gail’s life and she would be delighted that these churches have now been recorded for future generations to see,” says club president John Smart.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The next phase of the project will be a public exhibition, scheduled for the Whanganui Arts Centre from October 5 to 12. A selection of churches chosen for their heritage, aesthetic and architectural qualities will be displayed as prints. In addition, all 70 churches will be showcased in a continuous audiovisual presentation.

“Most of the churches in the exhibition will only be known to the wider public from the outside. We are very grateful to the members of the various churches who allowed us to take photos inside their buildings,” said Smart.

“This has resulted in great photographic diversity, from the familiar exterior shots to the interiors and details that reflect each church’s special character.”

The print exhibition will feature just 40 framed images.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Selecting which to print from over 2000 images in the collection was a challenge! We enlisted external expertise, with a panel comprising Andrew Clifford of the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui, and local architects Bruce Dickson and Denis McGowan of the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust.”

The club’s Beverley Sinclair and Smart were also on the panel.

This year’s Church Project follows on from the club’s successful 2022 Domestic Houses Historical Record and, like this project, will be archived for future public access. The 2024 print exhibition is being supported by a Whanganui District Creative Communities Scheme grant.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek