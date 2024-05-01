Business Whanganui partners with NZME

Business Whanganui chief executive Helen Garner.

Business Whanganui and NZME have signed a strategic alliance to partner and collaborate in an agreement that will benefit members.

“NZME is where people come together to find news and entertainment and Business Whanganui is where people connect, grow and advance and we believe this partnership will add value to the local Whanganui business community,” said Helen Garner, chief executive of Business Whanganui.

Whether it is creative problem solving, using new technologies or simply being kept up to date with business news, this new partnership will enhance Business Whanganui’s reach to communicate with and promote events, seminars, and workshops.

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Business Whanganui and believe that the offerings from NZME will give local businesses a competitive advantage in today’s challenging environment,” said NZME general sales manager Nikki Verbeet.

“We are committed to supporting ‘local’ and are looking forward to providing value to Chamber members.”

To become a member of Business Whanganui and learn more about the value they provide, please visit www.businesswhanganui.nz

