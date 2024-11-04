The book Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery - a Whanganui biography with the west wing extension in the background. Martin Edmond's latest book coincides with the opening of the gallery on November 9.

OPINION

Tackling both Whanganui history and sympathetically unfolding the story of Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery has been a triumph for author Martin Edmond in his latest book Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery - a Whanganui biography.

Edmond has left no stone unturned in detailing a timeline from when “the land upon which Whanganui city is built rose up from under the sea a million years ago”, through to early Polynesian navigation, Abel Tasman’s discovery, the interaction between Māori and Pākehā at Whanganui in 1831, to the tender for the erection of the Sarjeant Gallery in April 1917.

Following the beginnings, the bequest and the building, Edmond tells of the mayor and the honorary curator, the Empire and after, the traditionalists, the professional era, interregnum and the extension.

This is a huge year for Whanganui’s century-old Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery. It has been closed for many years for the earthquake strengthening of its handsome heritage building on the maunga Pukenamu above the CBD and the construction of the glamorous new wing behind it.