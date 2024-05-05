Blinkhorne & Carroll Whanganui Winter Series for rowers

Spectators watching rowing on the Whanganui River.

The Blinkhorne & Carroll Forestry Whanganui Winter Series for rowers is a series of time trials held on the Whanganui River during the winter training months (May-September).

They are usually held on or around the second Sunday of each month, commencing at 9.30am. Results are based on crew prognostic times.

Rowers competing on the Whanganui River.

The series is open to all man-powered watercraft. As these events are considered pre-season for 2024/25, new classifications and age relevant to the 2025 NZSS & NZ Club Championships will be used.

Sponsors of the series, Blinkhorne & Carroll Forestry, are offering place and spot prizes.

Cancelled events will have funds transferred to next month’s event or Tonks Small Boats Regatta in October.

For the Winter Series Points Trophies (two) rowers and waka paddlers only are eligible.