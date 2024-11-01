It was special to see some local young stars test their skills and speed against NZ champion rowers and Olympians.

In the men’s race for the Billy Webb Challenge Waka Trophy and $500 training grant, local Whanganui High School (WHS) and Aramoho-Whanganui Rowing Club (AWRC) rowers, Eli Kuehne and Jake Newton, as well as UK import Herbie Austin-Baker, tested themselves against Paris Olympic reserves and 2022 NZ Championship Single Sculls Champion Ben Mason.

Ultimately, the experience of 22-year-old Mason won the 6km out-and-back race in 23 minutes and 42 seconds with Herbie Austin-Baker just 10 seconds back and Newton about 90 seconds behind the winner.

Austin-Baker, a senior-ranked rower took out the top prognostic of 87.95%, a calculation that enables all rowers to get a comparison percentage time based on their gender, age and grade, against every other boat in the race.

W1 start in the Bill Webb Challenge.

The women’s single, which included local WHS/AWRC school rowers Robyn Van Dijk and Bea Douglas, as well as NZ Junior and Under 21 rowers, was dominated by 2022 NZ Women’s Single Scull Champion and Paris Olympic finalist Shannon Cox, in a time of 25 minutes and 46 seconds.

Cox won the Philippa Baker-Hogan Trophy and a $500.00 training grant with Wellington’s Star Boat Club, NZ Junior and Maadi Cup Under-18 champion Emma Bagrie second fastest in 26 minutes and 57 seconds but winning the coveted Mahe Drysdale Junior Trophy, for her Top Prognostic of 87.34%, since Austin-Baker had claimed a prize.

The race catered for all boat types, except Coxed Eights and Octaples, with the very fastest time of 22 minutes and 58 seconds going to NZ representatives Callum Tutbery and Jack Cooper of Waikato Rowing Club, who started last and stormed their way through the field.

It was great to see local rowers, Bruce Tate (Union Boat Club) 4 with 86.32%, and all AWRC crews including Nicky Maxim 5 with 85.94%, Jake Newton 7 with 85.71%, Achilles Paikea 9 with 84.90% and Girls Under-17 Coxed Quad of Ruby Armishaw, Te Atakura Potaka-Osborne-Milner-Skudder, Addison Jenkins, Ava McDonough and Morgan Wood (cox), 10 with 84.88%.

AWRC G17 Quad team.

We are looking to commit to this event over Labour Weekend going forward and are so very grateful to the naming sponsor, Rigtec Engineering, new major sponsor, Blake Construction, Blinkhorne & Carroll Forestry, Four Regions Trust and Display Associates.

The next event on the local rowing calendar is the Whanganui Bridge 2 Bridge (B2B) 10km Big Boat race on Saturday, November 23, starting 8am from the Upukongaro Cycle Bridge and racing downriver to the Whanganui City Bridge.

This is followed by the Johns Trophy in Waitara on November 30 and the Blake Construction Jury Cup Regatta on Saturday, December 7, on the Whanganui 2000m Aramoho course.

All enquiries to whanganuirowing@gmail.com