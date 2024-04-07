There has been an incredible response to the auditions for the upcoming production of Oliver! at the Royal Whanganui Opera House.

There has been an incredible response to the auditions for the upcoming production of Oliver! at the Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Firstly Amdram would like to thank each and every one of you who came to see our thrilling performance of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. We hope you enjoyed the show from the chilling suspense to the haunting melodies, we hope you were transported into the dark and mesmerising world of Victorian London. We look forward to welcoming you back for future productions and continuing to share the magic of live theatre together.

Amid the excitement of performing and putting a project together, there is always a tinge of sadness when it finishes. The culmination of everyone’s efforts over numerous hours bonds a group of people together but then it is over.

As we put away the props, clean the costumes and dismantle the set we luckily move on to our next projects and look to keep delivering quality community theatre.

Looking ahead why not join us for an Exciting Evening of Theatre: Information Session on One-Act Plays for New and Budding Directors and Actors? Come and discover your theatrical passion and unleash your creativity on stage

Are you ready to step into the spotlight or take the director’s chair for the first time? If so, mark your calendars because an exciting opportunity awaits you! Amdram is hosting an information evening dedicated to one-act plays, inviting all new and budding directors and actors to join us for an inspiring and informative event.

Have you always thought about acting on stage or directing a show but found the idea of committing to a full-length show far too daunting? As part of Amdram’s 150th celebrations, we are planning to present a series of one-act plays at the end of July.

The theatre equivalent of the short story, a one-act play can have all the drama, intrigue and hilarity of a full-length show but in bite-sized form. And with a lot fewer lines to learn. Amdram is looking for new directors and new thespians so if you are keen, why don’t you come along to the Amdram Theatre’s One Act Information Evening on Tuesday, April 16, at 7.30pm and we’ll give you all the details.

Looking further ahead, we are absolutely thrilled and overwhelmed by the incredible response to the auditions for our upcoming production of Oliver! at the Royal Whanganui Opera House. Auditions started last weekend and from that, we know we are in for something special, the level of talent and passion we witnessed exceeded expectations. We have a few more sessions to work through and hopefully be in a position to announce the cast by Sunday, April 14.

Exciting times are ahead indeed!