Whanganui Midweek

Backstage Pass: Rehearsals for ‘The Mousetrap’

By Graham Dack
Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
Rehearsals for the final show of the year, Agatha Christie’s famous whodunnit, The Mousetrap.

OPINION

Amdram Theatre’s 150th anniversary year is drawing to a close, but they are certainly going out with a flourish. The committee and several dedicated volunteers are currently working on the Anniversary weekend which will take place from November 29 to December 1.

There will be a meet and greet on Friday night with a chance to peruse 150 years of memorabilia. Tours through Amdram and the Opera House on Saturday, followed by afternoon tea and a fashion parade of some of the hundreds of costumes available in the Amdram wardrobe.

The day will conclude with a lavish gala and dinner. The weekend will conclude with breakfast on Sunday morning. It promises to be an event to remember and if you’re looking to get involved in some, or all, or the events, then contact Amdram vice-president Terry Lobb at terry@amdramwhanganui.co.nz.

Another scene of rehearsals for 'The Mousetrap'.
The theatre is also abuzz with rehearsals for the final show of the year, Agatha Christie’s famous whodunnit, The Mousetrap. This is arguably the most famous stage play, having run almost continuously in the West End since it first opened in 1952.

Amdram has assembled a seasoned and experienced cast to play these iconic roles, and they are all relishing the opportunity to bring this famous play to life. It will be a fantastic way to finish a year of highlights and a fitting end to 150 years of theatre excellence in New Zealand’s longest-running active theatre. Tickets are available here, so don’t miss out.

Amdram Theatre’s 150th Celebrations are on the weekend of November 29 through to December 1. Registration is through the Amdram website.


