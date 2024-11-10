Rehearsals for the final show of the year, Agatha Christie’s famous whodunnit, The Mousetrap.

Amdram Theatre’s 150th anniversary year is drawing to a close, but they are certainly going out with a flourish. The committee and several dedicated volunteers are currently working on the Anniversary weekend which will take place from November 29 to December 1.

There will be a meet and greet on Friday night with a chance to peruse 150 years of memorabilia. Tours through Amdram and the Opera House on Saturday, followed by afternoon tea and a fashion parade of some of the hundreds of costumes available in the Amdram wardrobe.

The day will conclude with a lavish gala and dinner. The weekend will conclude with breakfast on Sunday morning. It promises to be an event to remember and if you’re looking to get involved in some, or all, or the events, then contact Amdram vice-president Terry Lobb at terry@amdramwhanganui.co.nz.