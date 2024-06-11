Rehearsals under way with Shelley Mancer and Jacqui Hughes foreground and Jay Tiffin and Hannah Smith watching on.

Graham Dack is president of Whanganui Amdram Theatre

OPINION

This October, the historic Royal Whanganui Opera House will be buzzing with excitement as Amdram Theatre celebrates its 150th anniversary with a production of the beloved musical Oliver! which promises to be both inclusive and unforgettable.

This milestone performance will feature sign language interpretation and audio description, ensuring that audiences of all abilities can partake in the celebration.

Amdram Theatre, part of the Whanganui community, has a rich history of bringing high-quality performances to the stage. As the theatre commemorates a century and a half of theatrical endeavours, it is embracing modern inclusivity standards to make the arts accessible to everyone in the community.

The anniversary season runs from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 20. The closing matinee on Sunday, October 20 is both sign language interpreted through Platform Interpreting NZ and audio described by Rebekah Dack, an audio describer currently working for Abel TV in Auckland.

Opening up the show to a wider audience underpins Amdram Theatre’s commitment to accessibility. This initiative ensures that audience members who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, or visually impaired can fully enjoy the experience.

Professional interpreters will be positioned on stage to convey the dialogue and emotions of the performers in New Zealand Sign Language, while audio description services will provide detailed spoken commentary for those who cannot see the action.

Amdram’s 150th anniversary is a significant milestone, and we want to celebrate it in a way that reflects our values of inclusivity and community engagement. By offering sign language interpretation and audio description for Oliver!, we hope to welcome a broader audience and share our love of theatre with everyone in Whanganui.

A similar initiative was warmly received by local advocacy groups and community members when Amdram’s production of The Phantom of the Opera was signed in 2023. This was a fantastic step towards making the arts more accessible.

Tickets for the anniversary show are already in high demand, and patrons can expect a spectacular evening filled with memorable performances from a cast of over 100 local adults, children and a live orchestra.

Join us in celebrating this achievement as Amdram Theatre looks back on 150 years of artistic achievement, it also sets the stage for a future where the magic of theatre is accessible to all. This anniversary show of Oliver! at the Royal Whanganui Opera House is not just a celebration of the past, but a step towards a more inclusive and theatrical future.

■ For more information and to purchase tickets visit the RWOH Booking Office on St Hill St or online at rwoh.sales.ticketsearch.com.

For accessibility seating please book your tickets by phoning the box office on 06 349 0511.