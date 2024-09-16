Awa Adventure Run to celebrate trail running and mental health awareness

Running the Awa Trail.

The first-ever Awa Adventure Run is taking place on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28, along the breathtaking trails of the Whanganui River.

Hosted at That Place Mountain Bike Park, this inclusive trail running event offers options for all abilities, from seasoned trail runners to beginners and even children.

The Awa Adventure Run is designed to encourage participants to take on their personal challenges while enjoying the scenic beauty of the region.

There are trail options for everyone, participants can choose from four courses. First, there is a long course: A challenging 23km trail with significant elevation gain, perfect for those seeking a tough adventure. Second, there is a medium course: A 13km run with mixed terrain and moderate climbs, ideal for first-time trail runners, walkers, or experienced runners looking for a shorter challenge. Third, there is a short course: A 7km entry-level trail over mostly easy terrain, welcoming beginners. Fourth, there is a kids’ course: A fun 1.5km course with single-track trails, designed for the youngest adventurers.

In addition to a day filled with scenic running, every participant who completes the long, medium, or short course will receive an Awa Adventure Run medal to celebrate their achievement. Whether you’re tackling the long, medium, or short course, you are encouraged to take on your personal challenge and finish with pride!