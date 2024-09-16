Advertisement
Awa Adventure Run to celebrate trail running and mental health awareness

Running the Awa Trail.

The first-ever Awa Adventure Run is taking place on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28, along the breathtaking trails of the Whanganui River.

Hosted at That Place Mountain Bike Park, this inclusive trail running event offers options for all abilities, from seasoned trail runners to beginners and even children.

The Awa Adventure Run is designed to encourage participants to take on their personal challenges while enjoying the scenic beauty of the region.

There are trail options for everyone, participants can choose from four courses. First, there is a long course: A challenging 23km trail with significant elevation gain, perfect for those seeking a tough adventure. Second, there is a medium course: A 13km run with mixed terrain and moderate climbs, ideal for first-time trail runners, walkers, or experienced runners looking for a shorter challenge. Third, there is a short course: A 7km entry-level trail over mostly easy terrain, welcoming beginners. Fourth, there is a kids’ course: A fun 1.5km course with single-track trails, designed for the youngest adventurers.

In addition to a day filled with scenic running, every participant who completes the long, medium, or short course will receive an Awa Adventure Run medal to celebrate their achievement. Whether you’re tackling the long, medium, or short course, you are encouraged to take on your personal challenge and finish with pride!

Taking in the views on the banks of the Whanganui River.
■ Tamariki and Rangatahi Trail Run

As a special prelude to the main event, the Awa Adventure Run will be hosting a trail running event for school students on Friday, September 27, with the support of Sport Whanganui.

This free event is aimed at students in Years 7–13, encouraging young people to give trail running a go and enjoy the great outdoors. Schools from across Whanganui and neighbouring regions are sending teams keen to take on distances of up to 13km.

The Awa Adventure Run is taking place during Mental Health Awareness Week, which highlights the importance of nurturing mental wellbeing and supporting others year-round. Trail running is a powerful way to boost wellbeing, reduce stress, and connect with others.

The Awa Adventure Run offers a chance for participants to not only be active but also to connect with friends, encourage each other, and be part of a supportive community.

“The Awa Adventure Run promises to be an exciting, community-focused event celebrating both physical activity and mental wellbeing, organiser,” Adrian Rumney of Apista Events said. “We already have over 150 entries for Saturday’s event, and a similar number of kids expected for the school event on Friday.”

There’s still time to enter, with online entries open up until Friday, September 20, and then entries on the day available as well.

For more information and to register, visit theawa.co.nz.

