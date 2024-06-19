Checkerboard Lounge will perform in Whanganui.

It’s not often the we get a chance to hear a band with credentials that reach back as far as those of the Checkerboard Lounge. From deep within the veins of Melbourne’s music scene, Checkerboard Lounge has become a cult-like underground institution. The brainchild of renowned singer, songwriter and drummer Carl Pannuzzo, the band has evolved over 30 years; breathing fire, virtuosity and improvisation into classic soul and roots originals. Playful and unyielding, Pannuzzo will be joined on stage in New Zealand by the cream of Australia’s talent: guitar master Shannon Bourne and Hammond organ virtuoso Tim Neal.

With world-class musicianship, unbridled passion inspired by the moment and an almost telepathic ability to create, Checkerboard is a powerhouse to be reckoned with.

The evidence of their time playing together, staying true to their hearts and each other, shows integrity and originality to a potent brew of blues that is undeniable.

From their famed seven-year residency at Melbourne’s Great Britain Hotel in the early 1990s to the success of their critically acclaimed SUN Sessions album, recorded in 2020 at the legendary SUN Studio, the band has been making great music.

Now on tour in Aotearoa, the band hits Whanganui in the middle of their eight stops on the North Island. Taranaki singing duo Nana & Petal will open the show. And thanks to Creative Communities funding, there will be drums, vocals, guitar and organ workshops the next day in Hāwera. You can get details of the workshops at the gig.

All Blues lovers need to get down to the club, it’s sure to be a truly inspiring evening.

■ Saturday, June 29, 7.30pm at Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave. General admission $25, club members $20.