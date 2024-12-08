Advertisement
Art by the River opens with pinache in Whanganui

Steve Carle
Editor - Whanganui Midweek·Whanganui Midweek·
Attendees at the opening of Art by the River, with Mike Geers, owner of sister gallery Art by the Sea, Takapuna, talking to artist Jana Branca on the right and centre - Helen Garner, chief executive of Business Whanganui - Chamber of Commerce.

Whanganui’s newest art gallery opened in style on Friday night packed with art lovers, to view the inaugural collection Journeys adding to the authenticity of this Unesco City of Design.

The sounds from world-class flautist Ingrid Culliford, accompanied by talented cellist Annie Hunt, added to the ambience.

Art by the River is a contemporary gallery at 1B Bell St. Specialising in emerging and established artists from Aotearoa New Zealand and collectables from international artists.

It’s the historic former home of W H Milbank Gallery, once run by the late Bill Milbank, renowned former Sarjeant Gallery director.

This new gallery is the vision of Richard Browes, an art collector and former lawyer originally from England.

After relocating to Whanganui several years ago, Browes was inspired by a conversation with his longstanding friends who run Art by the Sea in Takapuna, Auckland.

With their encouragement and support, he took the opportunity to open Art by the River, and many of the New Zealand-based artists will be shared with its Auckland-based sister gallery.

Art by the River, Whanganui's new art gallery.
“I’ve always had a passion for art, and Whanganui is a vibrant and inspiring place to begin this venture,” says Browes. “This beautiful, historic building offers the perfect space to honour its legacy as a home for art while creating something new and exciting for the community.

”To prepare for the gallery’s opening, Browes undertook a complete modernisation of the space. A key feature of the renovation is the transformation of a former stockroom into a dedicated viewing room, revealing the original vaulted ceiling of this historic building, once created for the Druids Order," said Browes.


