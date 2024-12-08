Attendees at the opening of Art by the River, with Mike Geers, owner of sister gallery Art by the Sea, Takapuna, talking to artist Jana Branca on the right and centre - Helen Garner, chief executive of Business Whanganui - Chamber of Commerce.

Whanganui’s newest art gallery opened in style on Friday night packed with art lovers, to view the inaugural collection Journeys adding to the authenticity of this Unesco City of Design.

The sounds from world-class flautist Ingrid Culliford, accompanied by talented cellist Annie Hunt, added to the ambience.

Art by the River is a contemporary gallery at 1B Bell St. Specialising in emerging and established artists from Aotearoa New Zealand and collectables from international artists.

It’s the historic former home of W H Milbank Gallery, once run by the late Bill Milbank, renowned former Sarjeant Gallery director.

This new gallery is the vision of Richard Browes, an art collector and former lawyer originally from England.