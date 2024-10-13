Dean Peterson, one of the Olivers.

The momentum was kept going by an outstanding orchestra of 23 members, conducted by Lynn Whiteside playing memorable songs such as Oom-Pah-Pah and Food, Glorious Food.

Oliver Smith, the other Oliver.

“The opening night of Oliver! showcased the wonderful talent we have here in Whanganui,” said Mayor Tripe. “The show could have been anywhere in the world.

The orphans.

“Often a show is judged on the performances of the actors, who were outstanding, however, the behind-the-scenes contributors such as the directing, the stage crew and the musicians were also of equally high standard. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew,” he said.

Widow Corney (Shelley Mancer) hitting Mr Bumble (Iain Tetley).

Director of Lionel Bart’s Oliver! and president of Amdram Whanganui, Graham Dack, spoke about the logistics of the show. “Oliver! has 187 people involved in the making of the show with cast and backstage crews.

“There is a cast of 98 local actors and singers, an orchestra with 23 members, 14 people corralling the orphans and kids backstage (the hardest job of the production.)

“There are 52 people who have worked backstage creating and moving sets, and designing lights and props. Then there are the costumes and choreography. Whanganui should be proud of its creative talent,” said Dack.

Whanganui MP Carl Bates enjoyed the show. “Whanganui Amdram is an absolute institution celebrating its 150th anniversary this year; this show is another testament to the talent and skill of everyone involved in Amdram and the people on the stage to those behind the scenes. It’s worth getting out and supporting our local talent by attending this week,” he said.

Oliver! credits

Director and president of Whanganui Amdram – Graham Dack. Musical director – Lynn Whiteside. Associate musical director – Caleb Arthur. Creative director and Widow Corney – Shelley Mancer. Set design – Terry Lobb. Costume, hair and makeup design – Mary Dack. Choreographer – Bex Marshall. Prop design – Ian and Yvonne Jones. Production manager – Erika Crombie. Stage manager – Rob Mancer.

Oliver – Dean Peterson and Oliver Smith. The Artful Dodger – Eben Hill. Fagin – John Aldersley. Nancy – Rosie Rendell. Bill Sikes – Isham Redford. Bet – Kira Fields. Mr Bumble – Iain Tetley. Mr Sowerberry – Simon Franks. Mrs Sowerberry – Jacqui Hughes. Mrs Bedwin – Nina Narain. Charlotte – Hannah Smith. Noah Claypole – Jay Tiffen. Mr Brownlow – Jolyon Thompson.

■ Oliver! runs from Wednesday to Saturday, October 16-19, 7.30pm, and Sunday, October 20, 2pm. Tickets can be purchased from the Opera House box office Monday to Friday 10am-1.30p, 69 St Hill St. Ph 06 349 0511; online: www.amdram.co.nz



















