Amdram’s 150th Show: Oliver! – spreading the joy of live theatre

Backstage Pass
The anticipation is building as Amdram gears up for its spectacular 150th Anniversary Show, Oliver! the musical.
In a gesture of giving back to the community that has supported it for so many years, Amdram is thrilled to announce a special opportunity. We have four family passes to give away for the opening night show on October 11th, just read on to find out more.
Oliver! is not just any production for Amdram; it’s a milestone celebrating over a century of bringing live theatre to Whanganui audiences. Our 150th anniversary show brings together a talented cast and crew, promising an unforgettable evening filled with memorable music, recognisable characters, and heartfelt performances.
Amdram understands the power of theatre to inspire and uplift. By giving back to the community in this special way we hope to make the arts more accessible and provide a night of joy and entertainment to families who might not otherwise have the opportunity. It’s a chance to come together, share the experience and create memories.