Amdram’s 150th Show: Oliver! – spreading the joy of live theatre

By Graham Dack
Whanganui Amdram's 150th Show Oliver! in rehearsal.

Backstage Pass

The anticipation is building as Amdram gears up for its spectacular 150th Anniversary Show, Oliver! the musical.

In a gesture of giving back to the community that has supported it for so many years, Amdram is thrilled to announce a special opportunity. We have four family passes to give away for the opening night show on October 11th, just read on to find out more.

Oliver! is not just any production for Amdram; it’s a milestone celebrating over a century of bringing live theatre to Whanganui audiences. Our 150th anniversary show brings together a talented cast and crew, promising an unforgettable evening filled with memorable music, recognisable characters, and heartfelt performances.

Amdram understands the power of theatre to inspire and uplift. By giving back to the community in this special way we hope to make the arts more accessible and provide a night of joy and entertainment to families who might not otherwise have the opportunity. It’s a chance to come together, share the experience and create memories.

To share the thrill of live theatre with those who might not otherwise have the chance, Amdram is calling on the community to nominate deserving families who would benefit from a night out at the theatre.

Whether it’s a family that has faced recent challenges, supported others, or simply deserves a treat, Amdram wants to hear from you. If you know a family that you think deserves this special experience, please email your nomination to graham@amdramwhanganui.co.nz

Nominations close on September 30 and please include in your email a brief description of why you believe the family should be chosen to receive one of the four family passes. Nominations will be reviewed by the Production Team, and those selected will be notified by us by October 4.

“We believe in the power of theatre to bring people together and create a sense of community,” says Graham, Oliver!’s director. “This initiative is our way of saying thank you to the people of Whanganui who have supported us for so long. We want to give back and share the magic of live performance with families who could use a night of joy and wonder.”

Don’t miss this chance to bring a little magic into someone’s life by sharing the joy of live theatre. Get your nominations in and be part of this wonderful celebration of community and the arts!

■ For more information about the show and how to nominate, please visit www.amdramwhanganui.co.nz

