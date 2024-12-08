Amdram performs ‘The Mousetrap’

“I didn’t know the story very well but I was aware of its reputation. As such I originally wanted to be in it,” he said.

“When we couldn’t find a director, I volunteered to make sure I could be involved in some way.

“When I watched a performance of it, I saw how good it was and was also surprised at how funny it was.

“My background is mainly comedy and some of the characters are so quirky you can’t help but laugh at their antics.

“One minute you’ve got the audience laughing, next minute you’ve got them looking over their shoulder.

“It’s a classic murder mystery and therefore filled with suspense and intrigue, but the nuggets of comedy gold sprinkled throughout are priceless. It would have to be a great play to be running for over 70 years.

“These days, with so many people interested in true crime, it should appeal to many.

“If we’ve done our job correctly, there will be at least one or two people in the audience who will think it could be any of the characters that are on stage,

“That’s the way it should be. We’re hoping that when the final reveal is made at the end of the play, it’ll be a surprise to the majority of people.

“The cast is brilliant. The actors are just top-notch.”

McKenzie has been in Whanganui most of his life and has been involved with Amdram since 2008.

The Plot

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse.

When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst!

One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

Can you solve this world-famous mystery for yourself?

For almost 70 years, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats. Have youdunnit?

