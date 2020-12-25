Whanganui's annual Boxing Day street fight leaves the crowd screaming for more

It will again be fierce and frantic on the streets of Whanganui on Boxing Day today. Photo / Andy McGechan 231220WCSup09.JPG

Whanganui is bracing itself for the brutal annual street fight that often leaves spectators hungry for more.

Whanganui's iconic Cemetery Circuit motorcycle race has been running every Boxing Day for the past 70 years.

The organisers certainly know what they're doing by now and the many thousands of spectators who flock to the central North Island city each year can confirm that.

Once again spectators can expect the festive magic and madness to continue on for at least another 24 hours after Christmas Day.

The popular three-round Suzuki International Series is now marking its 13th season. The Cemetery Circuit race is the traditional final showdown.

The 2020 edition of the Suzuki International Series kicked off at Taupo's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park on the first weekend in December and Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, in Feilding, followed as host venue for round two a week later, on December 13.

Racers head to Whanganui for the final throw of the dice today.

Every season the safety barriers are put up alongside Whanganui's world-renowned motorcycle "street fight", with straw bales positioned and spectator fencing laid out along the gutters of the city's public streets.

Started in 1951, the Cemetery Circuit event is likely to be another scorcher this Boxing Day, both in terms of the sun beating down and of bike riders trying to beat each other to the chequered flag.

Leading riders expected to challenge for the top honours include Taupo's two-time former Suzuki International Series champion and current national superbike No.2 Scott Moir, Glen Eden's former national 600cc and superbike champion Daniel Mettam, Wellington's two-time former national superbike champion Sloan Frost, Whanganui firebrand Jayden Carrick, Auckland's Dave Sharp, powerhouse Whakatane brothers Mitch and Damon Rees, Whanganui's multi-talented Richie Dibben and Te Awamutu's Dave Hall.

In addition to the glamour Formula One class, there are races for Formula Two (600cc bikes), Formula Three, Bears (non-Japanese bikes), 150cc GIXXER Cup class racers, pre-89 Post Classics, F1 Sidecars, F2 Sidecars, Supersport 300 and Super Motard (dirt bike) riders.

The bike racers will hare down Ridgeway St, along Wilson St, into Taupo Quay and Heads Rd, before looping around Guyton St and back into Ridgeway again, all of it at eye-watering speeds, often in excess of 200km/h.

And there are very few places in the world where this can happen, Whanganui

It is counted as the premier street race venue in the Southern Hemisphere.

The 1.6km course has eight corners, a railway crossing, an overbridge and blind s-bends, flanked on either side by graveyard headstones.

Thousands of spectators will cram every nook and cranny as bikes race past almost within touching distance. Riders can't believe it and spectators love it.

You have to be there on Boxing Day to see who takes out the series overall and, of course, to witness who claims the most sought-after, one-off Robert Holden Feature race trophy.

Series promoter and organiser Allan"'Flea" Willacy said entry numbers are up on last year and he expects the final round on the Cemetery Circuit will be an "absolute cracker".

"We are in an enviable position in New Zealand, considering what's been happening around the Covid-19 pandemic, with spectators able to travel and watch these events up close and personal here in New Zealand. So, let's show the rest of the world how we get behind our motorsport, put on your sun hat, slap on the sunblock and come and watch the best motorcycle racing that New Zealand has to offer."

Class leaders after the second of three rounds in the 2020 Suzuki International Series are Christchurch's Alastair Hoogenboezem (Formula One); Rangiora's Avalon Biddle (Formula Two); Nikau Valley's Richard Markham-Barrett (Formula Three); Wellington's Malcolm Bielski (Bears Senior); Whanganui's Blane Hannah (Bears Junior); Levin's Justin Maunder (GIXXER 150 Cup); Hastings' Gian Louie (Post Classics, pre-89 Senior); Ngaruawahia's Steve Bridge (Post Classics, pre-89 Junior); Tauranga's Barry Smith and Stu Dawe (F1 Sidecars); Albany's Mark Halls and Michelle MacLean (F2 Sidecars); Taumarunui's Jette Josiah (Super Motard); Timaru's Harry Parker (Supersport 300).