Whanganui Swim Team come home from Wellington with big results

Georgia Abrahams was the best of the Whanganui swimmers at the Wellington 13 and Over Championships over Anniversary Weekend winning gold in the 50m backstroke and posting a personal best in the final. Photo / Supplied

A small group from the Toyota Whanganui Swim Team returned home with big results from the 2021 Wellington 13 and over championships over Anniversary Weekend.

The six swimmers backed up from their recent swim camp to travel to the Kilbirnie Aquatic Centre where in previous years Whanganui has performed strongly - this year was no different with several podium finishes and personal best times.



Fifteen-year-old Georgia Abraham was the team's most successful swimmer, winning gold in the 50m backstroke posting a personal best time in the final. She also picked up a silver medal in the 100m backstroke, and bronzes in the 200m backstroke and the 50 freestyle. She rounded off the competition with a further four top 10 (finals) finishes and had swum several personal best times.

Aria Bannister, 13, swam a number of personal bests on her way to silver medals in the 100 and 200m breaststroke events and made the finals in another four events.

Fourteen-year-old Regan Hanna was Whanganui's other medallist with a silver in the 400 freestyle. He had a heavy work schedule and added a number of qualifying times for the national age group championships. He also swam in six finals.



Lucy Sommerville, 15, swam solidly throughout the competition qualifying for six finals, and 16-year-olds Ethan Bryers and Cheyenne Nightingale also both had top 10 finishes in the highly competitive 16 and over age group which featured Olympic qualifiers Lewis Clareburt and Zac Reid in the men and Olympic relay qualifier Chelsea Edwards in the women.

Coach Richard Gheel was happy with the performances and was particularly pleased that all of the swimmers improved their times in the finals sessions.