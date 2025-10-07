Andrea Bryan’s dream of being involved in cricket was close to being over – but now she has been named on a New Zealand Cricket match official panel.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed its match official panels on October 1, naming Whanganui scorer Bryan as one of the reserve scorerpanel members.
Reserve scorers provide support for the top-tier national panel, officiating in under-age and provincial A-level matches, and serve as a pipeline for emerging talent to gain experience in the more prominent domestic competitions.
Born in Caterham, England, Bryan came to New Zealand at age 10 and lived in Taranaki.
Bryan attended New Plymouth Girls’ High School, where she wanted to play cricket; however, she said she did not have the skillset required to give it a go.
“I wasn’t very sporty and I never thought I’d have a chance to play cricket for New Plymouth Girls’ High because they were the top team back then so I never played cricket at all,” she said.
“I just always watched it on TV. I love watching cricket – I was that 14-year-old girl sitting up at night with my little 14-inch TV in my bedroom watching cricket all night then went to school the next day.”
Having always been good with numbers and loving cricket, Bryan’s dream job was to be a cricket analyst.
She got involved with cricket scoring after moving to Wellington, where her mother contacted Cricket Wellington to see how her daughter could be involved.
Bryan was “thrown in the deep end” just two weeks after learning the trade when a game’s scorer pulled out at the last minute.
Eight years later, she has not looked back.
Bryan, who has been scoring in Whanganui since 2019, said she enjoyed it for many reasons.
“For me, because I am not very sporty, it’s such a cool way to be involved in sport without having to be athletic.
“I wish I’d gotten into it sooner really. It’s just having a hobby, isn’t it? It means every Saturday I’m going to be up at Victoria Park and scoring some cricket.”
Bryan was the recipient of Cricket Whanganui’s 2024 Robert Wake Umpire or Scorer of the Year.
She said finding out she had made the panel was a proud moment and a recognition of the time and effort she had put in over the years.
“It was nice to get that acknowledgement. I messaged everyone in my immediate family like, ‘I’m so excited’ and I came home buzzing from it – I had a glass of bubbles.
“It’s just nice. I’ve been doing it for eight years and you spend a lot of your time without getting a lot of compensation then suddenly, when you get on that reserve panel, you’re getting money for scoring and opportunities to get good games.”