Whanganui rugby: Young guns shine in 77-59 win over Classics

By Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Whanganui legend Chris Masoe back on home turf for The Classics. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Usually when a young man makes his senior Steelform Whanganui debut in preseason, it will be at a small country ground in front of a few dozen witnesses, not a packed Cooks Gardens against World Cup and Super Rugby champions.

But 14 young men,

