Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui rugby: Whanganui’s strong second half clinches victory against Buller in Heartland match

By Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Centre Mitai Hemi was a standout in his starting debut for the representative side against Buller. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Centre Mitai Hemi was a standout in his starting debut for the representative side against Buller. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

They didn’t have it all their own way but, once again, an excellent second half gave Steelform Whanganui their second-straight bonus point win in the Bunnings Heartland Championship on Saturday.

Taking a reworked squad to Westport’s Victoria Park to face bottom-table Buller, Whanganui learned

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save