The Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women got a good sense of how tense and exciting their defence of the North Island Heartland Series trophy might be after a 34-22 preseason win over the King Country Trailblazers on Saturday.

Whanganui struck first at Cooks Gardens when powerful loose forward Hayley Gabriel made a bust through the midfield and found centre Brooklyn Walker in support to run under the posts, converted by first-five Armani Martin.

The visitors replied in the 17th minute as an attacking kick saw Whanganui penalised and, following a quick tap, centre Kowhai Boynton-Rameka drove over to score. She then had a hand in the build-up for prop Leah Law’s try, converted by first-five Jharikah Hoet for a 12-7 turnaround.

Whanganui’s wingers combined as Rebecca Trousadale ran from the opposite side of a scrum to feed Emma Haitana, who beat two chasers to run 55m and equalise.