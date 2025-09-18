“But the girls are genuinely excited about spending more time together. Obviously, it’s our last game and they’re trying to close everything off as a team.”

Nepia acknowledges his team will also have to be prepared for some passionate hometown support from the sidelines.

As the Ngāti Porou East Coast men’s team are playing in the Coromandel against Thames Valley, the women have Whakarua Park to themselves as East Coast try to win their first North Island Heartland crown.

Long-time Whanganui rugby supporters remember the 2012 Meads Cup final in Ruatōria and how the crowd lifted their team in their late comeback win.

“History does show that, but our mindset is to strengthen our resolve from last week and go out there and do our best,” said Nepia.

The bulk of last weekend’s team is available for the final squad, although there is a question mark over key lock Trassina Hooper.

“She took a real bad knock last week, it’s looking like cartilage. If we can’t get Trassina back, we should have plans around it.”

After her outstanding hat-trick last weekend, second five Tiana Kauika will take on the responsibility of being first-choice goal-kicker, after winger Alice Ireton had a limp throughout last weekend’s second half.

“Those duties will go to Tiana. She’s a bit of an ‘everything’ guy at the moment, she’s got many hats on, but she’s handling the pressure,” said Nepia.

“[Ireton’s] just got a little bit of a tweaked calf but, for the most part, everyone’s looking fighting fit and we get a couple of players back this week to bolster the ranks.”

The game will be streamed live on Facebook with Radio Ngāti Porou. Kickoff is at noon.