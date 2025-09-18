Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Sport

Whanganui rugby: Whanganui Women face East Coast in Heartland final at Ruatōria

Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Tiana Kauika takes on the responsibility of being first-choice goal-kicker in the final. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Tiana Kauika takes on the responsibility of being first-choice goal-kicker in the final. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It is “once more unto the breach, dear friends” for the Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women as they make the big trip back to Ruatōria for this Saturday’s North Island Heartland Series final.

And they will have to go the long way as, because of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save