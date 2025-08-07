What separates the Centurions from the Classics and Hawke’s Bay Development XV side is their tremendous speed on the fringes and out wide – the rapid acceleration will be a test for Whanganui’s “young guns” backline.

“We’re not expecting anything less,” coach Jason Hamlin said.

“This is another step up in terms of intensity and physicality, but we can talk about it until we’re blue in the face, they’re the ones that have got to deal with it.

“All these games, we’ve picked them out for a reason over the last few years, tTrying to get out of what we normally see in club rugby in Whanganui, and they’ve done a good job adapting to that.

“Some are picking it up quicker than others, but they’re all making progress.”

Unfortunately, veteran winger-midfielder Alekesio Vakarorogo, who ironically picked up a slight injury in this game last season, joins the group of hurt senior backs being rested.

Ethan Robinson’s leg injury is still not quite right, while Timoci Seruwalu and Dane Whale returned to light training duties this week, as did lock Peter-Travis Hay-Horton after his long layoff.

“We’re hoping that everyone’s available for selection for North Otago,” said Hamlin.

“We’d love to have Aleki [Vakarorogo] out there, but Heartland is probably the priority and another week gives them more time to rest up so we can hit the ground running.

“Mitai [Hemi] will start the game, we’ve got four backs options out at the moment, so it will be a forwards-orientated bench with just a couple of backs on the side.”

Halfback Daniel Kauika looks to be over his charlie horse injury and is set to come back on the bench behind import Cody Mitchell, while loose forward Samu Kubunavanua should return after work commitments last weekend.

Without the backline staples, the focus remains on first five-eighths Te Atawahi Mason running the cutter with midfielders Sheldon Pakinga and Shaun O’Leary, the latter impressing with three tries in two games.

“We’ll keep running them in there and, to be fair, they’re doing a good job – [they’ve] handled everything so far that’s been thrown at them,” Hamlin said.

“It will be a good test for everybody, playing high-quality opposition is going to put us in good stead for the Heartland games coming up.”

Kickoff is at 1.30pm.