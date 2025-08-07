Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui rugby: Whanganui face Wellington Centurions in final Heartland pre-season clash

By Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Steelform Whanganui midfielder Shaun O'Leary has impressed with three tries in two games. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Steelform Whanganui midfielder Shaun O'Leary has impressed with three tries in two games. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

First it was the crafty veterans and then the physical ball-carriers, now Steelform Whanganui have to face the track speed team.

Pre-season for the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship wraps up at the Hutt Recreation Ground on Saturday in Lower Hutt, as Whanganui take on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save