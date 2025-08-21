The team is looking to use a more veteran pack as former captain Jamie Hughes comes back into the starting openside role to combine with skipper Doug Horrocks and Samu Kubunavanua.

Having completed his injury recovery, Alesana Tofa takes the starting hooker spot. The big news is that, after months on the sideline, 35-game capped lock Peter Travis Hay-Horton joins the bench.

“He’s had his clearance, so he’s all good to roll, and Keane Metekingi was hurt, took a knock in the Baabaas game last week, be out for a week or so – pretty timely from P.T.’s point of view,” said Hamlin.

“[Tofa] gets his chance to show what he can do. At training, he’s jumping out of his skin.”

Hay-Horton brings seasoned back-up for the promoted Jay Tora, who missed some of the preseason because of his father’s funeral in Fiji.

“He was always round about our thinking, but we didn’t know exactly when he was coming back,” Hamlin said.

“I just like what we saw out of him the last couple of weeks with the Centurions game and North Otago.”

Mitai Hemi comes off the bench into centre for the injured Shaun O’Leary, with Ethan Robinson moving into second five.

First five Te Atawhai Mason has still not yet recovered from injury, so Hamlin has handed a big responsibility to Sheldon Pakinga.

Having played five games at fullback in 2023, including the Westport match, Pakinga came back into the fold this campaign. Hamlin liked the surge of energy he and reserve halfback Rehimana Meihana brought when they came on towards the end of the North Otago game.

“If we get it right, we’re pretty good, but there’s still a heap of kids going down there and playing, so I know I say this every year, but they’re basically learning how to do this at provincial level, not club level.

“Even with nine debutants, there’s still the experience in there with Jamie Hughes, Doug Horrocks, Samu, it’s Alesana’s third year in there now, and P.T. on the bench with Dane Whale, and Adam [Boult]’s played at a high level.”

Dynamic winger Alekesio Vakarorogo does not do as much on-field communication as those aforementioned players, but in Westport, all he needs to say is “pass me the ball”.

Vakarorogo has twice got four-try hauls against Buller at Cooks Gardens (2022, 2024) and would love to dot down at Victoria Park.

“Give him the ball in a bit of space and you back him against most opposition anyway,” said Hamlin.

Kickoff is at 2.30pm.