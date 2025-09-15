Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Sport

Whanganui rugby: Whanganui crush East Coast 64-19 to climb Heartland Championship table

Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

First-five Te Atawhai Mason grabbed a try in Whanganui's 64-19 win over Ngāti Porou East Coast. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

First-five Te Atawhai Mason grabbed a try in Whanganui's 64-19 win over Ngāti Porou East Coast. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

There was a licence to run the ball in Ruatōria and Steelform Whanganui got the maximum points they were after with a big 64-19 win over Ngāti Porou East Coast on Saturday.

Lifting back up the Bunnings Heartland Championship points table from seventh to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save