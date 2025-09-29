The spotlight was right on Whanganui’s spine and, after a shocker start where King Country’s probing kicks caused havoc in the backfield, the home side leading 12-7 and then 17-14 in the 25th minute, Whanganui rolled up their sleeves and went to work.

Tightening up the ball security was important with King Country coming up for close-quarter defence around the channels but when Whanganui could get to their game-breakers, they delivered.

First-five Te Atawahi Mason shook off the backfield pressure to attack the front line for two tries.

Centre Alekesio Vakarorogo, winless in Taumarunui, was not dropping another match – it became signature after Whanganui errors that he would rattle some cages with his tackling and, when left in one-on-one situations, he found the space to also get a double.

Flanker Jamie Hughes and hooker Alesana Tofa made chop tackle after chop tackle and, when committed flanker Ekenasio Fiso had to come off injured, returning 69-game veteran Samu Kubanavanua stepped into the breach.

It was not that Kubanavanua, and later on reserve first-five Dane Whale, did anything extraordinary, it was that they were safe and secure facing close-quarter defence after King Country had cut into Whanganui’s 29-17 with a try from workhorse hooker Liam Rowlands.

With a 14-point haul, King Country winger Patrick Hedley was a danger, either dashing for gaps or hoisting the ball in the air.

Whanganui risked going to the sideline on penalties inside the final five minutes rather than attempt the three-pointer, and ultimately trapped King Country inside their half as the clock ran out.

Winger Mitai Hemi celebrated his blazer game while prop Tai Pulemagafa, on the cusp of getting his blazer, scored his first Heartland try.

Whanganui captain Doug Horrocks was more than happy to get out of town with a tight win.

“I was pretty pleased with the forwards today - they put a lot of work in that first half to get us a few points.

“Second half, when we needed to shut the game out, we ground it down pretty well, although a few nervous moments when the ball got spilled when it didn’t need to.

“It is pleasing to have the home semi in your own control and not waiting for other results, so that’s something that’s gone our way this week.”

Coach Jason Hamlin likewise will take the five points, however they come, on a ground where he had been unsuccessful.

“Glad to come here and get the win and take ‘The Log’ home with us.

“We didn’t make it easy on ourselves, and there was probably a couple of opportunities we could have taken.

“But they are putting their hearts and souls into this, and sometimes we’re not pretty, we can see they’ll rush out of the line and do something we haven’t trained to do.

“They make up for it with heart and effort, and that’s the thing I’m really happy about.

“We’ve got to get better at the execution of skill and being connected as a group, and we all know that.”

Hamlin praised Kubunavanua for his settled performance on a day when keeping composed was crucial.

“You can’t buy experience, you can’t create that, you have to live it and you have to go through it – they’ve done it for ourselves and I’m really happy for them.

“Last week there was a couple of boys who didn’t get on and, as much as that hurts them, this week they came on and did a job.

“A lock comes off and [reserve prop] Logan Mitchell comes on, so it’s next man up and everybody’s got to do the job and that’s what they’re doing, so stoked as and happy for them.”

Whanganui 29 (T Mason 2, A Vakarorogo 2, F Pulemagafa tries; A Boult 2 con) bt King Country 24 (P Hedley 2, B Brown, L Rowlands tries; Hedley 2 con). HT: 24-17.