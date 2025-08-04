Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The Northern sub-union team are as primed as they can be for their Bebbington Shield challenge in Ohakune this coming weekend after a 45-7 win away over the Wairarapa Bush Barbarians on Saturday.

Playing at the Marist RFC grounds in Masterton, the Northern squad of 22 players were fairly similar to the side who defeated Rangitīkei in their historic sub-union game on Matariki Friday, with the game played with rolling substitutions.

Steelform Whanganui wider squad member Chad Whale had a strong match at first five-eighths, while flanker Jack Kinder had to take on a new role out wide, where the ball was transferred rapidly.

“We put him out at No 11 and he didn’t do anything wrong. We were a bit slim in the backs,” coach Ash Transon said.