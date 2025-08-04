Other standouts in the forwards included Utiku Old Boys stalwarts Gordon and James Coogan.
“The Coogan boys gave us structure up front,” Transon said.
“Young Sam Reeves, Taihape lock, he’s got a big future.”
Northern will now host Central Hawke’s Bay at Rochfort Park on Saturday to challenge for the Bebbington Shield, after going so close last year in a 29-29 draw at Napier’s Tremain Field.
Following the shield match, Northern will take on the McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians on August 30.
Whanganui Pasifika take on Manawatū Māori Tane
It was a tough start for the Whanganui Pasifika team, who stepped up to give the Manawatū Māori Tane a game at Spriggens Park after their previously scheduled opponents pulled out.
Preparing for their big annual clash with Taranaki Māori, Manawatū got into their work and ran away with a 72-21 victory on Saturday.
Assistant coach Joshua Brown, who was looking after the side with head coach Mike Lama required for rugby elsewhere, said they want to build the team up from last year to provide another post-club pathway for players who might otherwise slip through the cracks when being considered for Heartland rugby.
“Two weeks ago, putting the feelers out there, [we] had a wider group in terms of ‘on paper’,” Brown said.
“There’s definitely a huge pool of talent around and that’s what it’s all about.”
Standouts on the day were centre Emitai Logadraudrau and hooker Maene Etuale, while Joseph Rakesa took up the first five-eighths role and did well.
Pasifika will next play the Wellington Fijians away this coming Saturday, followed by home fixtures with the Pasifika teams of Manawatū and Horowhenua-Kāpiti.
Results, August 2
McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians bt King Country Big Horns 38-12.
Northern Sub-Union bt Wairarapa Bush Barbarians 45-7.
Summit Electrial Whanganui U20s lost to Wairarapa Bush U20s 63-21.
Whanganui Pasifika lost to Manawatū Māori Tane 72-21.