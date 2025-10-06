Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Sport

Whanganui rugby: Mid Canterbury top Heartland table as semifinalists confirmed

Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Three teams were all able to leapfrog Steelform Whanganui into the coveted Meads Cup semifinal spots after a dramatic final regular-season round in the 2025 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship on Saturday.

On an impossibly tight top-eight points table, Whanganui had previously sat in second

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save