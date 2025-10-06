Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Three teams were all able to leapfrog Steelform Whanganui into the coveted Meads Cup semifinal spots after a dramatic final regular-season round in the 2025 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship on Saturday.

On an impossibly tight top-eight points table, Whanganui had previously sat in second place after both South Canterbury and Wairarapa Bush suffered away losses in round seven, but both were back in form at home to join Thames Valley in climbing the ladder.

Just to emphasise how there was nothing between the teams in this competition, Wairarapa Bush and seventh-placed Poverty Bay finished deadlocked at fulltime in Masterton, and when the home team scored five minutes into extra time for the 29-24 win, they got to finish in fourth place on the table instead of their visitors, who stayed still.

South Canterbury shook off two consecutive losses by beating Horowhenua-Kāpiti 31-21 in Timaru to finish second which, as the last Heartland match of the round to be completed, was also when the axe officially fell on Whanganui’s Meads Cup semifinal hopes.