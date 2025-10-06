Whanganui had been aware they did not necessarily need to also get a bonus point, just as long as they beat Thames Valley on Saturday, provided then third-placed North Otago either lost or didn’t get maximum points against Mid Canterbury.
That was the only part of the weekend that went right, as undefeated Mid Canterbury now head into the playoffs with complete confidence after a big 47-7 win in Ashburton, which consigned North Otago to sixth place behind Whanganui in the other home Lochore Cup semifinal spot.
Final placings
1. Mid Canterbury 40 points; 2. South Canterbury 29; 3. Thames Valley 29: 4. Wairarapa Bush 28; 5. Whanganui 26; 6. North Otago 26; 7. Poverty Bay 25; 8. Horowhenua-Kāpiti 21; 9. King Country 15; 10. West Coast 9; 11. Buller 7; 12. East Coast 1.
Happenings
HURRICANES: Whanganui Collegiate First XV players Johnathan Solomona and Ben Bullock tasted success with the Hurricanes Under-18s after a big 47-12 win over the Crusaders U18s in Christchurch on Friday. Centre Solomona played the first half for the “Shields XV” while lock Bullock played the second half for the “Proctor XV”.
NZ UNDER 20: Expat Whanganui players Anahera Hamahona and Keira Mete-Renata have been named among 50 players to attend the New Zealand Under-20s development camp in Wellington, October 17-21. Flanker Hamahona and second five-eighths Mete-Renata were in the Manawatū Cyclones who made the semifinals of the Farah Palmer Cup Premiership, beaten 39-22 by finalists Canterbury.
POMEROY: Whanganui High School and Marist Clovers player Jasmine Pomeroy was chosen for the New Zealand Māori Under-18 Ngā Mareikura squad who played the New Zealand Barbarians U18s in Pukekohe on Friday. Pomeroy, who is of Ngā Rauru and Te Āti Haunui-A-Pāpārangi descent, was on the bench for her team, who won 24-22.