On Saturday, Mid Canterbury will defend the Hanan Shield against third-place North Otago (5-2), who also got a long-denied win over South Canterbury last weekend, as parity is slowly being restored in what is traditionally the toughest wider region in the competition – these three unions having eight Meads Cup trophies between them.
Fourth-placed South Canterbury (4-3) have not only lost their invincibility tag, but they have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since 2014, as the Mid Canterbury loss followed the unpredictable seventh-placed Poverty Bay (4-3) winning a last-minute thriller against them two weeks ago.
They will now host eighth-placed Horowhenua-Kāpiti (4-3), who have locked away the Bill Osborne taonga for the season after a late kick snatched a one-point victory over neighbours Wairarapa-Bush (4-3), which also saw the Masterton union drop out of the top four.
Wairarapa Bush and Poverty Bay will now play each other in a crucial match for both, as the winner could mathematically get a solid Meads Cup playoff slot or, at the least, a home Lochore Cup semifinal.
All in all, the points table will look very different after Round 8’s games on Saturday, with the matches that count starting to kick off from 2pm, followed by the rest at 2.05pm and 2.30pm.