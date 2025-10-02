The final round of the Heartland champs is the most unpredictable in years.

Steelform Whanganui must keep victory at the forefront against Thames Valley on Saturday, because the final round of the 2025 Bunnings Heartland Championship season is the most unpredictable in years.

The top eight teams who will break out into the Meads Cup and Lochore Cup semifinal groups after this weekend cannot be ousted from the playoffs by any of the bottom four teams, who are all mathematically eliminated and, by a quirk of the draw, are also playing each other.

The controversial event which saw former table leaders West Coast stripped of 15 competition points for fielding an unqualified player, which under NZR guidelines does not see the points redistributed to their vanquished foes King Country, East Coast and Whanganui, contributed to a log-jam which sees a spread of only five points between second place and eighth.

Flying high above it all are the undefeated Mid Canterbury – from also-rans in 2023, they were shock Meads Cup finalists last year when they ended South Canterbury’s 39-game Heartland winning streak in the semifinals, and have only grown stronger.