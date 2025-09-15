Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle / Sport

Whanganui rugby: East Coast hold off Whanganui Women to secure Heartland Series final in Ruatōria

Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Whanganui second-five Tiana Kauika scored a hat-trick in her side's 30-29 loss to East Coast. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women will have to go back to Ruatōria’s Whakarua Park for the North Island Heartland Series final for what will surely be a classic with East Coast.

A gallant fight-back by Whanganui was not enough in a 30-29 defeat to

