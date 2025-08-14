Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui rugby: Barbarians to face Northern Sub Union in two-match series

By Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Barbarians will face Northern in a two-match series in the next few weeks.

Barbarians will face Northern in a two-match series in the next few weeks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Northern Sub Union will take on McFall Whanganui Barbarians in the next few weeks after both had big matches last weekend.

Barbarians defeated their Wairarapa Bush counterparts 31-19 at Spriggens Park, while Northern’s quest to regain the Bebbington Shield came up agonisingly short in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save