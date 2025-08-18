Fullback Rangi Kui then produced a 50-22 kick to have Whanganui back on attack and, after lineouts on both sides of the park, Steelform Whanganui wider squad member Joe Abernethy drove across to narrow the gap to 26-12.

Even starting the second half with 14 men after first five Tyrone Albert was sin-binned did not quell momentum as, from a 5m scrum, the pack worked up and another Whanganui squad member Keane Metekingi forced the ball down.

The home side equalised when winger Kuliasi Ligaitamana was set loose down the touchline to race away and score, with Devine raising the flags from touch.

Back to 15 players, Whanganui kept Kui at first five and he produced a deftly-weighted grubber kick behind the Hurricanes’ defensive line for another try.

When winger Peniani Waqatabu was on the end of a long passing chain to score in the corner, getting back up after a diving ankle tap, the Barbarians looked safe at 38-26 in the 71st minute.

However, Wairarapa-Bush flanker Cyrus Wilson scored off a penalty quick tap after the Hurricanes claimed the restart, with Whanganui reserve back Mason Henry slotting a good conversion.

With the clock running down, after repelling multiple attacks, Whanganui finally forced a ruck turnover to boot the ball out and maintain their unbeaten run.

“We started pretty poorly, but we had a bit of a yarn about it at halftime, the boys knew they needed to lift, and they came back in and did the business,” said coach Danny Tamehana.

“The culture’s actually pretty good in this team, you can clearly see they wanted to fight for each other.

“The resilience they showed down there for the last 10 minutes was pretty good, so I’m stoked.”

Marist Colts tour

Barbarians forward Brandon Burberry was straight back in the thick of things at Cooks Gardens after a successful conclusion to his New Zealand Marist Colts tour of the North Island.

On August 7 in Hamilton, Burberry was starting lock as Marist defeated the Waikato Barbarians U21s 57-7, and then on August 9 he was reserve against the New Zealand Barbarians U21s in Auckland, winning 50-15.

Pasifika competition

Whanganui Pasifika secured the first win of their campaign with a comeback 31-24 victory over Horowhenua-Kāpiti Pasifika at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Down 19-12 at halftime, with winger Jarad Moeke scoring first, Whanganui worked their way back to finish strongly over their opposition, with centre Sanaila Tawake getting two tries.

“Good training turnouts and numbers there, and the boys are starting to click and get those combinations right,” coach Joshua Brown said.

“Once they can get on top of those big boys, they can throw the ball more freely – capitalised for the points.”

Whanganui will now finish against Manawatū Pasifika at Spriggens this coming Saturday.

Results, August 16

McFall Whanganui Barbarians bt Heartland Hurricanes U20s 38-33. HT: 26-12 Hurricanes.

Whanganui Pasifika bt Horowhenua-Kāpiti Pasifika 31-24. HT: 19-12 Horowhenua-Kapiti.

Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women bt Wairarapa Bush Wahine Toa 50-5.