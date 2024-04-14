Border (white, yellow and black) were decisive winners at the Country Club on Saturday. Photo / Kate Belshan

Four-time Tasman Tanning Premier defending champions Waverley Harvesting Border have signalled that they consider the 2024 season the continuation of their era in Whanganui rugby with a big away win on Saturday.

In their first game without the retired Craig Clare, the Barracks Bar Challenge Shield holders absorbed the pressure of Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau and made a series of decisive scoring bursts in the first half to secure the 35-12 victory at the Country Club.

Kaierau made a great start when incumbent Steelform Whanganui winger Apolosi Tanoa dotted down in the corner in the third minute.

But Border eventually clicked into gear as New Zealand Heartland XV halfback Lindsay Horrocks fired the long pass on the bounce out to unmarked lock Ngapuke Patea to score.

In the 25th minute, first five-eighths Tyrone Albert drew two defenders to put newly arrived Whanganui second five Timoci “Jim” Serwalu over untouched for 14-5.

Kaierau struck back when Heartland back Peceli Malanicagi sliced through to put returning second five Ethan Robinson under the posts for a converted try.

But just before halftime, Border went back-to-back through No 8 and Whanganui representative Josefa Namosimalua scoring a double.

The vistors then cemented their advantage five minutes after the resumption of play. Horrocks cross-kicked for speedster fullback Harry Symes, who dashed under the posts, Albert slotting his fifth conversion.

The comfortable bonus-point win put Border top of the table from Byfords Readimix Taihape, who won the quintessential “game of two halves” against Dave Hosking Carriers Marist 24-17 at Memorial Park.

Taihape scored all their points in the first half, including a double to former Whanganui halfback Kahl Elers-Green, one of the players to shift allegiances down from McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu after the club again left Premier to focus on Senior.

Former representative fullback Tyler Rodgers-Holden dotted down, while 2023 Heartland Hurricanes Under-20s first five Chad Whale, the latest of his family dynasty, booted nine points.

But the new-look Marist line-up came roaring back in the second half, thanks to tries off the bench from veteran prop Cameron Neilson and Whanganui back Josaia Bogileka, both converted by centre Daniel Kauika to add to his first half penalty.

In Senior rugby, the returning Ruapehu wasted no time getting back in the swing of things, as they dealt the new-look two-time defending champions Ali Arc Logistis Marist Celtic a blow, coming from behind at halftime to win 17-5 at Rochfort Park and lift the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield.

On a weekend without many high scores and with games under inclement weather conditions, two sides to really impress were Kelso Hunterville and Forest 360 Marist Knights, who secured big road wins over Black Bull Liquor Pirates (43-7) and Bennett’s Taihape (45-10) respectively.

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 1

Barracks Bar Challenge Shield - Waverley Harvesting Border 35 (Josefa Namosimalua 2, Ngapuke Patea, Timoci Seruwalu, Harry Symes tries; Tyrone Albert 5 con) bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 12 (Apolosi Tanoa, Ethan Robinson tries; Robinson con). HT: 28-12.

Byfords Readimix Taihape 24 (Kahl-Elers Green 2, Tyler Rodgers-Holden tries; Chad Whale pen, 3 con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 17 (Cameron Neilson, Josaia Bogileka tries; Daniel Kauika pen, 2 con). HT: 24-3.

Marton 10 (Kali Rasese, Barba Jr Peika tries) bt Rātana 7 (Cody Hemi try; Boboy Takiari con). HT: 5-0.