WHS goal shoot Ella Brown grabs the ball as goal attack Lulu Dufty and Pirates defenders Tanielle McDonnell and Shandi Muir watch.

Netball Whanganui’s Premier 1 competition on Monday provided some real nail-biters, with winning margins of only six, two and seven goals across the three games.

The tightest of the evening was the matchup between HP Pirates A1 and Phillips Electrical WHS A1, currently ranked second and fourth respectively.

It was a tall order, but the young High School side knew they needed the win to lock in a semifinals berth. They came out firing, something coach Lisa Murphy attributed to a discussion at training the day before about what needed to happen over the next two games to achieve their season goal of Top 4.

With two main players – Ruby Bullock and Mischa Petley – still out with injury, Lulu Dufty at goal attack and Annabelle Brown at wing attack really stepped up, having been on the bench most of the season.

“I’ve always said to my players, when you get the opportunities on court, you take them, and they surely did.”