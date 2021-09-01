Wanganui Harrier Club reboots its popular online Virtual Race Series during lockdown

The club is planning on a weekly virtual series at different parks around Whanganui, until they can meet again as a full group. Photo / File A_020417WCSMBrine2.JPG

After the latest unexpected journey into alert level lockdowns, the Wanganui Harrier Club will reintroduce its "Virtual Race Series" on Saturday.

The harrier club, established in 1924, will hold the "round two" version at parks across town, while the Covid-19 restrictions are in place. The virtual series proved popular last year and the second edition of the weekly event will take place over a number of days.

This weekend, participants are required to complete two laps of the track (1km per circuit) at Victoria Park on St John's Hill. They must time themselves around the course, and submit their results through the harrier's website. The distances will vary with each challenge.

The race series is open to all Whanganui walkers and runners. The harrier club welcomes newcomers, as there is no need to be a club member. Every challenge has a course video, with a description, and map on the Wanganui Harrier Club website.

Participants are given five days from Saturday to finish the challenge, and upload their times. Harriers will post the top 10 times, announcing spot prize winners on the club facebook page.

The same guidelines apply as last year with all athletes urged to adhere to the Covid-19 level 3 restrictions, and are to remain vigilant with social distancing. The harrier club encourages participants to exercise safely, and to be respectful of other competitors.

All races must be done alone, unless running or walking with someone from your bubble.