Both loose forward Hayley Gabriel and winger Teresa Rennie scored doubles, with the other tries coming from lock Akosita Marr and reserve back Armani Martin, who also slotted a conversion.

The teenager Martin had come on for new first-five Alyse Bird, who kicked four conversions.

“Very happy, she’s growing in all the right places, just little things that this level will do to you, but nothing a conversation won’t take care of,” said Nepia of Bird running the cutter at representative level.

“Very much same with Armani, still being a schoolgirl herself, but massively talented and I think she handled herself just as well – very much an excitement machine.”

Whanganui now prepare for their toughest away fixture, playing 2024’s runners-up, the Thames Valley Vixens, at Boyd Park in Te Aroha.

The team will make the nearly five-hour drive on Friday for the Saturday game, to face a team likely sharpened by their tough 23-15 win over the King Country Trail Blazers.

“They’re well organised, they look like they’ve got great energy, so it’s just a matter of getting our processes right and making sure we’re a bit more clearer on what we want to do,” said Nepia.

Barbarians v Northern subunion

One of the more anticipated internal fixtures on the representative calendar kicks off at Taihape’s Memorial Park on Saturday as the McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians travel to face the Northern subunion team.

The game will be the first of a two-match series.

Northern co-coach Jim Doolan said his team were preparing for a high-quality encounter.

“We hope so, all the boys are fizzing actually, and they’re looking forward to it.

“All in all, it’ll be a pretty strong team again and a good game to come and watch.”

The Northern squad who played the narrow 22-17 defeat to Central Hawke’s Bay should all be available and include plenty of first-class rugby experience.

Forwards Gabriel Hakaraia and Tremaine Gilbert, with backs Tiari Mumby, Tyler Rogers Holden, Cyrus Tasi and Kahl Elers-Green, have all played Bunnings Heartland Championship rugby.

In addition, 2024 NZ Heartland Under-20s rep Chad Whale played Steelform Whanganui’s pre-season fixture against the Classics and scored 11 points.

The Barbarians have a 3-0 record this campaign, including last weekend against the Heartland Hurricanes U20s when they came from 26-0 down to win 38-33.

After such a big effort, coach Danny Tamehana opted to focus on a light skills session on Tuesday evening.

“Not too much contact tonight, we’ll look at a bit of that on Thursday.”

While No 8 Brandon Burberry picked up a shoulder knock, the side will be reinforced by Whanganui prop Finley Ocheduszko Brown, who is returning from injury, and boosts other wider squad members like Atriane Marino and Logan Mitchell.

Utility back Rangi Kui, after playing the pre-season Whanganui games, was a standout in the win over the Hurricanes.

Young flankers Tom Caskey, Kane Hinga and Jayden Lower will be eager to test themselves against Northern’s rugged openside Jack Kinder.

Kickoff is 1pm.