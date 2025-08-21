Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rugby: Whanganui women lead Heartland Series after big win over Wairarapa

By Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women sit on top of the North Island Heartland Series standings.

Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women sit on top of the North Island Heartland Series standings.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women sit on top of the North Island Heartland Series standings after a big 50-5 away win over Wairarapa Bush Wahine Toa in Masterton on Saturday.

Scoring eight tries to one, the visitors were in control from the outset, although the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save