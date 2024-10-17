The Whanganui Rowing Association squad at Lake Karapiro.

A small Whanganui Rowing Association squad finished third in the Graeme Moran Points Trophy competition at the North Island Inter Provincial Regatta.

Twenty-one rowers from Whanganui Collegiate School (seven), Aramoho Whanganui (11), and Clifton (three) represented Whanganui at the Lake Karapiro regatta. The squad were primarily under 20 but the attendance of Messina Su’a and Maddison Neale, who are both at Otago University, enabled the team to enter most of the women’s open events.

All six North Island provinces attended the event and provided strong competition which required divisions to accommodate the number of entries, particularly in the under-20 classification events.

Jake Newton, who recently returned from Genoa where he and Will Herd represented New Zealand in the World Rowing Beach Sprints, was again to the fore, winning his division of the under-20 single in the fastest time of the three divisions.

He combined with Eli Kuehne to push a much senior Auckland combination to take second place by less than half a second in the men’s open double in an exciting race and the combination later comprehensively won their division of the under-20 double.