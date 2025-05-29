Whanganui Rugby has announced changes to its board, including new chair Pétra Allen (centre) and new board members Jason Caskey (left) and Aaron Currie. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Whanganui Rugby has announced changes to its board, including new chair Pétra Allen (centre) and new board members Jason Caskey (left) and Aaron Currie. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Lawyer Pétra Allen is the new chair of the Whanganui Rugby Football Union board.

The appointment follows the retirement of long-serving chairman Jeff Phillips who dedicated 10 years to the role.

Allen, a director at law firm Treadwell Gordon, has extensive governance experience. It includes five years as a member of the Whanganui Rugby board which the union said positioned her well to take over the role.

“I’m honoured to step into the role of chair and to serve alongside such passionate and capable individuals,” Allen said.

“Whanganui Rugby has a proud history and an incredibly promising future - I’m looking forward to helping shape its continued success both on and off the field.”