Joining Allen are new board members Jason Caskey and Aaron Currie who have extensive backgrounds in the region’s rugby scene, business acumen and strong local connections.
Caskey, a former Whanganui representative coach, said his many years of involvement as a player and coach had created a strong dedication to the union.
“When the opportunity arose to serve on the board, I was eager to support the union in a new capacity,” Caskey said.
“I am extremely passionate about seeing Whanganui rugby thrive for all men, women, and children.”
Currie, who is general manager of Bullocks Group - a Whanganui Rugby sponsor, said he had witnessed the passion the community had for the game of rugby, encouraging him to be involved.
“I saw it as a fantastic way to give back to the community I am deeply connected to through my work,” Currie said.
“As a passionate rugby supporter, I am excited to support the men and women who have the privilege to play for the Whanganui Rugby Football Union.”
Whanganui Rugby said the organisation was looking forward to the strategic leadership and fresh perspectives the three new appointments would bring in pursuit of its long-term goals.