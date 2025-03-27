The Pātea Warriors wāhine rugby league team are unbeaten in their debut season.

The Pātea Warriors Rugby League Club Women’s team are set for their first-ever Grand Final in their unbeaten debut season, facing the Waitara Bears.

They will play at the Pātea Area School grounds on Saturday, March 29, in hopes of claiming their first title.

The side play in the Taranaki Rugby League Women’s Premier competition against Waitara Bears and Bell Block Marist in a six-week competition, playing both teams twice.

Teams representing Hāwera and Coastal had to withdraw because of numbers before the season kicked off.

The Pātea Premier Women’s team formed in 2024 before the season and has attracted wāhine from Whanganui, Waverley and Pātea.