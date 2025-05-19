Whanganui dragon boat racer Anne Kauika will represent New Zealand at the 17th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Germany. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Whanganui’s Anne Kauika has only been involved with dragon boat racing for four years but in July she will represent New Zealand at the world championships.
Kauika has been selected as one of 90 in the Black Dragons squad for the 17th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany, on July 14-20.
The mother of six is the only Whanganui-based dragon boat racer to be named in the squad.
Kauika has had international experience with the sport already, representing New Zealand at the 16th IDBF World Championships in Thailand in 2023 and competing in Italy last year for the Club Crew World Championships.
“I’m feeling really excited about going and competing, I have quite high expectations,” Kauika said.
“In Thailand we had a good campaign and came home with three silver medals. I’m not saying we are going to hit the podium; there are a lot more teams and a lot of unknowns, but I think that is the exciting thing.
“You know that you are going to leave 110% out there and you trust those around you because that’s what they are there for - we’ll see how it plays out.”
Kauika moved from her birthplace of Wairarapa to Whanganui 33 years ago. She has been doing waka ama since 2008 and decided to add dragon boat racing to her arsenal four years ago.