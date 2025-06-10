“It felt almost like a sense of relief; I was trying to treat it like just another game but I knew it wasn’t in the back of my head – it was a pretty special moment,” Carr said.

Carr debuted in 1999 after playing a year for the Colts team straight out of Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

“I was straight into the A team, which was pretty unheard of back then. The average age was closer to 30 so it was pretty daunting.

“I was quite little and was playing full-grown men, especially in the era when rucking and stuff was still around.”

He also played junior rugby for the club from age 6.

Carr often comes off the bench for the side, predominantly playing wing but he can also cover fullback.

He said his fondest memory while playing for the club was from 2019 to 2021, when the Feilding Yellows won the J.H. Hankins Shield three years in a row.

Playing the All Blacks at Linton Military Camp as a Manawatū player was another highlight.

“I had the privilege of marking Jonah Lomu, that was definitely right up there, considering what he achieved in his career,” Carr said.

Carr believed he had been able to sustain his career by being lucky with injuries and having the drive to “be up in the same category” as other club legends, such as Terry Clare.

“It probably helps that I love rugby, I love everything about it, I’m always thinking about it,” Carr said.

Brad Carr (with ball) came on for the last 30 minutes against College Old Boys. Photo / Gills Rugby Photos

Feilding Yellows chairman Ashley Gurney has known Carr for 25 years.

Gurney said Carr was a very well-loved member of the club and had thrived off his passion and knowledge of the game.

“You don’t survive that long in rugby without knowing how to look after yourself and knowing when to take your moments,” Gurney said.

“He’ll pick his moments on when to insert himself into the game.”

Gurney said the milestone was a testament to the club as well as to Carr.

“He is a loyal man and he’s been through a succession of coaches and performances, he is well supported by his wife and kids and he loves Feilding,” Gurney said.

“From my perspective, it is part of the important thing to keep the club running well so people like Brad have the opportunity to play.”

Carr will likely retire from the Senior A division and play for the B team next year but will fill his time playing golf.

“I love rugby so I have to find a substitute for it because I’ve played it for so long and nothing beats the feeling of game day,” he said.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.