Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Sport

On The Up: Feilding Yellows’ Brad Carr hits 400-game milestone in Senior A rugby

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Feilding Yellows player Brad Carr played his 400th Senior A game on June 7. Photo / Gills Rugby Photos

Feilding Yellows player Brad Carr played his 400th Senior A game on June 7. Photo / Gills Rugby Photos

Feilding Yellows rugby stalwart Brad Carr, who played his first game for the Senior A team when he was 17, has cracked 400 appearances for the club.

A large crowd was present at Manawatū rugby club Feilding Yellows’ home ground, Johnston Park, as the Senior A team took on College

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport