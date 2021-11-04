Hybrid club cricket competition on representative weekends launched last Saturday

Whanganui Collegiate, who have stepped out of the Coastal Challenge this year, have entered two teams in the new hybrid club competition played when the rep side is on duty. Photo / File

Whanganui Collegiate, who have stepped out of the Coastal Challenge this year, have entered two teams in the new hybrid club competition played when the rep side is on duty. Photo / File

Saturday was the beginning of the new Rep Weekend Pro40 competition involving teams from both the Premier and Senior grades of Cricket Whanganui.

This 40-over competition will be played while the top players are away on representative duties for Riverview Wanganui in the Furlong Cup.

The 10 club sides have been split into two pools of five teams each, playing four games across representative weekends in October, November, December and January.

The pool winners will then contest the final.

Wanganui United, who have entered three teams in the competition, had a good start on

Saturday, with both the Property Brokers 1st XI and the David Jones Motors 2nd XI picking up victories.

Two teams who have dropped out of Premier in recent seasons – Tech Old Boys and Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens – have entered sides, as have traditionally Senior clubs the Wanganui Renegades and the all-Indian Wicket Warriors Whanganui.

Follow results and draws for the Rep Weekend Pro40 at https://www.crichq.com/competitions/14359/draws/current

Results, October 30, Rep Weekend Pro40

Pool 1

Wicket Warriors Whanganui 260-8 (A Pillai 56, L Cherian 37, A Coelho 34, S Sreekumar 27, Sabari RJ 25; T Redpath 2-20, S Beard 2-54) beat Wanganui Vet Services Marist 175 (S Beard 47, S Juneja 34, N Harding 32; A Coelho 5-20, V Chacko 2-35) by 85 runs.

Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black 161-9 (O McVerry 60, T O'Leary 28, J Allpress 20no; H Binning 4-14, D Austin 3-31) lost to David Jones Motors United 2nd XI 162-7 (A Kenny 59; T O'Leary 3-30, A Pearce 2-53) by three wickets.

Bye: Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens.

Pool 2

Wanganui Renegades 128 (R Moore 40no, J Donaldson 20; R Power 4-31, L Singh 3-17) lost to Property Brokers United 1st XI 129-8 (R Power 29, L Singh 28no; R Balsley 2-16, A Heap 2-18, M Deighton 2-29) by two wickets.

Whanganui Collegiate Senior Blue 53 (H Meyer 15; A Tipper 5-11, C Brungar 3-9) lost to Tech Old Boys 57-3 (S Botha 29; H Meyer 2-14) by seven wickets.

Bye: Wanganui United 3rds.