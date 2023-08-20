Whanganui being led out by Barry the Butcher in round one of the Heartland Championship. Photo / Bevan Conley

They could barely feel their fingers or toes by the time they sloshed off a sodden Victoria Square in Westport on Saturday, but Steelform Whanganui have their first victory of the 2023 Bunnings Heartland Championship.

After a beautiful day on the South Island’s West Coast greeted Whanganui for their flight down to Buller’s home base on Friday, by the following morning the weather had packed right in and turned the ground into a puddle-laden landscape, while temperatures plummeted.

The result was Whanganui had to grind their way to a 13-5 victory, showing great patience in the scrum and the forwards in the carry-dominated match, where passes could rarely travel further than 10 metres to find their targets, even after the downpour cleared by the second half.

Fixing up their leaking defence from the opening loss to Thames Valley and stoically defending their line on each of the rare occasions Buller threatened them, Whanganui just couldn’t quite finish off their own sweeps into the home side’s territory.

They lost the ball at the tryline three times in the second half to miss the four-try bonus point which would have seen them finish week two in fifth place instead of seventh.

With attacking opportunities limited, there was a select group of players who knew the fortunes of the team were riding on their performance and they all delivered.

First were the props, and they were outstanding, securing multiple tightheads and penalties from Buller’s pack getting twisted or collapsing.

Keightley Watson stepped up in the absence of last week’s injured front rowers, as did teenager Konradd Newland on his First Class debut and going deep into the match, with Raymond Salu and then another debutant in Emmanuel Wineera finishing the game off.

The other standout was first five Dane Whale. In his 70th game, the skipper turned in a fine captain’s knock, including taking back the goal-kicking to slot a clutch 41m penalty entering the last 10 minutes to move his side outside of touching distance.

Whale laid on a couple of grubber kicks and offloads for Whanganui’s backs to make it over the tryline in the second half, only for the ball to be lost.

Rugged flanker Doug Horrocks ultimately scored both of Whanganui’s tries, the first after he was next man to follow up No 8 Samu Kubunavanua’s attack off the back of a 5m scrum, and then nearing the end of the first half, when he went down the edge of a ruck near the corner and slipped his tackler to dive across.

The home side, led by tough prop Anthony Ellis, could ultimately only crack through for one try - and a somewhat lucky one at that, as flanker Kyle Te Tai charged down a box kick at a ruck with Whanganui looking to clear out of their territory, picking up the ball to take his cover tackler on a water slide through a puddle to score for 5-5.

Good fortune ended there for Buller, however, with first five Jack Parker missing the conversion, and also striking the post with a penalty attempt later in the first half.

After last week, when the lineout had been a consistent net gain for Whanganui, it struggled in the cold and wet conditions in Westport with the hosts looking to put the pressure on, as lock Josh Lane came off injured while utility forward Josefa Namosimalua found himself taking on a new role in the second row.

Coach Jason Hamlin said Whanganui had to make more changes than just personnel - the whole game plan had to be reshaped when they arrived at the ground in pouring rain around midday.

“Very much [changed], even from this morning, let alone yesterday,” Hamlin said.

“It half suited us with the team we’ve got - that grinding style.

“We left a few points out there. The boys are freezing inside, just happy enough to get the win.”

Although it was Whanganui’s first victory since the Manawatū Evergreens in the opening pre-season hit-out in July, the polish is still not quite there, although Hamlin felt the group continues “heading in the right direction”.

They dominated the 10 minutes to start the second half, but couldn’t quite get the decisive try, but the side held their shape on defence, giving Buller no gaps to exploit.

“Boys were operating under pressure. We were able to show enough patience,” Hamlin said.

“We’re going to need that attitude going forward.”

Hamlin was delighted with the efforts of Watson and Newland, the latter being crucial in Whanganui winning back Buller’s possession at the scrum after mistakes or lineout issues.

“It was tailor-made for them. We warmed up in torrential rain and they were grinning like Cheshire cats,” Hamlin said.

“I’m over the moon for them.”

Whale was likewise pleased with the efforts of the men up front to put the heat on.

The skipper was modest about his outstanding 41m penalty in the otherwise-dreadful kicking conditions, with neither Parker nor Whanganui fullback Sheldon Pakinga able to slot their attempts.

“It ended up being quite important. We needed to settle down - that’s why I took it,” Whale said.

“We bombed a couple of sitters putting balls behind the line, cost us a bonus point.”

It ended being a historic day for the family as, entering the final quarter, oldest brother Luke Whale at 33 years old jogged on for his First Class debut for Whanganui at flanker.

The last son of Whanganui legend Kerry Whale to don the blue jersey in Heartland rugby after Dane (2014) and Ben (2021), Luke Whale was straight into his work - barrelling into Buller’s forwards with his tackles.

“It’s pretty cool for the family - all week we’ve been waiting for it,” said proud brother Dane Whale.

“I’d have probably gotten him to take that kick if he was on.”

Whanganui 13 (D Horrocks 2 tries; D Whale pen) bt Buller 5 (K Te Tai try). HT: 10-5.