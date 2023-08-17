Alekesio Vakarorogo "adds another dimension" playing at centre. Photo / Bevan Conley

Putting bodies on the line while on defence and using the long South Island haul to really bond as a unit is the focus for a hurting Steelform Whanganui squad making the long flight to Westport this weekend.

Stung by their narrow defeat to regular Cooks Garden party crashers Thames Valley to kick off the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship, Whanganui need maximum points against Buller if they want to leapfrog up from eighth spot to somewhere approaching the top four.

While Whanganui did not get the momentum they wanted on their carries throughout that match, they found their way over the tryline five times - the problem was, in a physical encounter, they lost shape at times on defence when the Swamp Foxes took their turn with momentum, scoring twice on the fringe of the ruck and three times on the wing, with the cover found short.

“[Showing] the video review, if you leak 36 points, you shouldn’t expect to win many games,” said Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin.

“Statistically, we should have won that game,” Hamlin said.

“It was a blunt message to them. Some of it was not being right place, right time. Literally, we just gave them channels to run in. The words [to the team] were direct about what we’re doing.”

The side also paid a heavy toll against the physical Waikato team, as starting props Gabriel Hakaraia (AC joint) and Hadlee Hay-Horton [fractured eye socket] are both out.

Hakaraia will need at least four to six weeks of rehabilitation to see if he makes it back, while Hay-Horton was scheduled for minor surgery in Hutt Hospital on Wednesday before any prognosis on his return time.

In addition, lock Peter Travis Hay-Horton and utility forward Ranato Tikoisolomone are both on two-week stand-downs after taking head knocks - the former having headaches while the latter is symptom-free, but precautions must be taken.

“That’s the nature of this competition, we’re going to have injuries, and then we lose three props in one game,” said Hamlin.

This means the propping group will be led by Keightley Watson, joined by pre-season squad member Raymond Salu coming back from the McFall Fuel Development XV, while teenager Konradd Newland is in line for his Heartland debut, along with apprentice prop Emmanuel Wineera.

“They just get the opportunity now and that’s what it’s all about,” said Hamlin.

In addition, a piece of history is likely to be made as veteran club player Luke Whale joins the travelling 23, potentially as loose forward cover, as another player from that group will be back-up to locks Josh Lane and Matt Ashworth.

“Quite possibly he could be in the forwards mix. He fits the bill for us and he fills the bonus of being an extra goal-kicking option,” Hamlin said.

Should Whale get on the field, he will complete the set of the sons of Whanganui legend Kerry Whale (100 games) to have played First Class rugby for the union, following his younger brothers in skipper Dane (69) and the departed Ben (16).

In another noteworthy change, there is likely to be a rearrangement of the backline with 2022′s co-player of the year Alekesio Vakarorogo moving from the wing into centre, where he experienced club championship success with Waverley Harvesting Border.

“We possibly need to be making better decisions defensively and figure out how to get the ball in Aleki’s hands,” Hamlin said.

“He just adds another dimension at 13.”

That change means outside back Peceli Malanicagi could well get a start, while goal-kicking fullback Sheldon Pakinga is thankfully recovered after leg cramps saw him come off against Thames Valley.

Whanganui will fly direct on Air Chathams to Westport on Friday, a much better prospect than seasons past, when a flight from Palmerston North to Christchurch was followed by a long bus ride back up the South Island.

Nonetheless, staying basically two full days together could be ideal for the squad’s bonding time, as even in the pre-season away fixtures, the northern-based players and the town boys only travelled part of the way together.

“Just a few things we’re putting in place behind the scenes with the opportunity to build the team up,” Hamlin said.

“Everyone’s got jobs to do. It’s more time together as a group and that can only help us.”

Buller finished ninth last season with a 3-5 record, just missing the Lochore Cup playoffs, which included a record 83-7 smashing by Whanganui at Cooks Gardens in week five.

But after the slow start, Hamlin is not taking their hosts lightly.

“Even last year, they were big and they had some ability, and they just struck us on a really good day.

“We’ve gone down there and struggled, gone down there and won, so we’ve done the whole gambit.

“They’re a proud union, you’ve got to manage that. They came back [against Poverty Bay] and scored 30-odd points themselves.”

The squad will be chosen from:

Forwards: Matt Ashworth, Doug Horrocks, Jamie Hughes, Samu Kubunavanua, Josh Lane, Josefa Namosimalua, Konradd Newland, Raymond Salu, Alesana Tofa, Roman Tutauha, Keightley Watson, Emmanuel Wineera.

Backs: Josaia Bogileka, Eben Classen, Lindsay Horrocks, Peceli Malanicagi, Sheldon Pakinga, Timoci Seruwalu, Apolosi Tanoa, Brook Tremayne, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Silio Waqalevu, Dane Whale, Luke Whale.

Apprentice players: Josh Brunger, Neo Tichbon.