Happier end to a frustrating season for the WHS Boys' 1st X1

A new training strip provided a happier end to a frustrating season for the Whanganui High School Boys' 1st X1. Photo / Supplied 220921WCSup04.JPG

A new training strip provided a happier end to a frustrating season for the Whanganui High School Boys' 1st X1. Photo / Supplied 220921WCSup04.JPG

The Whanganui High School Boys' 1st XI finally had something to celebrate after a frustrating end to their season.

The Property Brokers team of Floyd and Toy Real Estate presented the boys with their new training tops over the weekend.

This was something for the boys to celebrate after level 4 Covid restrictions in early September meant the team was unable to play in the Trident Football Tournament as part of the Secondary Schools Winter Tournament Week.

Prior to lockdown the team had been tracking well with a string of wins, and was set to push for higher honours at the week-long tournament.

Coach Adam Tipper was confident of a successful tournament, with a strong mix of experienced older boys supported by up-and-coming younger talent.

Team captain Lachlan Hills acknowledged the support of Floyd and Toy Real Estate, and was pleased their new kit might still get a run this season if a game can be organised for the squad to finish the season on.

All members of the team are now also looking forward to the annual Napier City Rovers national under-19 tournament being held over Labour Weekend. The boys will separate back to their respective club teams for this tournament. Both Wanganui City and Whanganui Athletic have teams competing.

Anthony Floyd and Leighton Toy said it was great to be able to support the school and the kids.

"At Floyd and Toy Real Estate we are local lads and enjoy giving back to the Whanganui community. We have also been able to support the Cancer Society, Whanganui First Kicks Football, Whanganui junior football, Whanganui Athletic Football Club, Cooks Gardens, the Splash Centre, St Annes School and Whanganui rugby."