On The Up: Whanganui football referee Gareth Sheehan selected for Fifa Under-17 World Cup

By Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Whanganui football referee Gareth Sheehan will officiate on the international stage for the first time at the Fifa Under-17 World Cup.

Whanganui football official Gareth Sheehan will serve as an assistant referee at the Fifa Under-17 World Cup in Qatar in November.

He was selected to join fellow assistant referee Malaetala Salanoa from Samoa to support Solomon Islands referee Ben Ariel Aqua.

They are part of a team of 81 officials,

