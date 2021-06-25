Football: Whanganui premier sides hope to continue good form

The familiar white strip of Versatile Wanganui City has returned to the top of the Yorb Horizons Premiership table where they hope to stay when they take on Hokowhitu in an away game today. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The familiar white strip of Versatile Wanganui City has returned to the top of the Yorb Horizons Premiership table where they hope to stay when they take on Hokowhitu in an away game today. Photo / Lewis Gardner

All three premier Whanganui football teams will be aiming to continue their current run of winning form this weekend.

After a shaky start to the season in round one, GJ Gardner Homes Whanganui Athletic have hit a purple patch of form and now sit fourth on the Lotto Central Federation League table with 17 points, not far behind leaders Havelock North on 25, Massey University on 20 and PN Marist third on 19.

Athletic managed a 3-all draw with Massey University two weeks ago before beating Levin AFC 2-1 last week. Athletic take on Waikanae Beach Gisborne Thistle in a home game at Wembley Park at 2.45pm today.

Meanwhile, Versatile Wanganui City have taken a slender lead in the Yorb Horizons Premiership competition, helped by a 3-2 win over Massey University Reserves two weeks back. City return to the fray today with an away clash with fourth placed Japac Homes Hokowhitu.

GJ Gardner Homes Whanganui Athletic Reserves have turned their fortunes around in recent weeks beating Takaro Jokers 3-2 a fortnight ago at home, then tipped Massey University Reserves over 3-1 last weekend.

Athletic aim to continue that run of form against Breakers RSM in an away fixture on Saturday.

After finishing runners-up to City in the Horizons Premiership last year, Athletic struggled through round one this season, finding it difficult to maintain any consistency.

Despite returning to winning form, Athletic have a long climb back to the top of the ladder from the third to bottom rung.