Retired batters can return to the crease once the rest of the team is out.
“Under the last man stands principle, the last batter can bat on their own but can only score twos, fours and sixes,” Bowman said.
“All wides and no-balls go to the batters, so for our registered number elevens who normally struggle to know which end of the bat to hold, they get scores at the end of the day.”
He said the format was aimed at everyone with a history in the game, including those who could not play club cricket at weekends, could not train because they had work or had not played since school.
“It allows girls and guys who play at a premier level to play with their mates who are backyard cricketers. It’s about levelling the playing field.”
Bowman, who has played in LMS leagues in Australia and Britain, said the Whanganui competition would start with a four-week “festival-style” competition from November 25, with a league to follow from January to March.
He hoped to get four to six teams for the pre-Christmas kickoff.
“To start with, it’s about people coming down, giving it a go and getting involved.
“It’s an opportunity to say, ‘Yep, we are really enjoying this and we want to commit,’ and they complete their registration.
“If you don’t have a team, get in touch. We want to connect people, get put together and have them play more cricket.”
For more information, visit lastmanstands.com or email pete@lastmanstands.co.nz.
