Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Athletics Insight: Whanganui High School builds future with standout young athletes

By
Columnist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Whanganui High School Year 9 athlete Jaime Munro made a major impact at the Whanganui Secondary Schools Championships.

Whanganui High School Year 9 athlete Jaime Munro made a major impact at the Whanganui Secondary Schools Championships.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All successful sports teams worry about succession and the season ahead.

This is especially the case at schools as every year a group of senior students leave school at the end of their schooling, leaving gaps to be filled.

Whanganui High School has enjoyed track and field success over recent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save