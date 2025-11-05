Sandwiched between the 100m and 200m, Maples ran his second-fastest 400m, winning in 47.43s, almost three seconds clear of the second-place getter.

Auguz Thongskul did not win his long jump but should be thrilled with his 15cm personal best. Thongskul, who jumped 6.62m (2nd), should be hugely encouraged by this performance backed by the 100m 11.37s into a 1.4 metre per second head wind. Thongskul is an exciting young jumper – watch this space.

Whanganui winners in Inglewood were Alrese Maree in the 80m hurdles (a big personal best), Grace Fannin 100m hurdles (personal best), Finn Herdmann in the high jump, Presley Bretherton in the triple jump and Isaac Ashworth in the javelin (personal best).

Max Candish won his B grade heat in an impressive first-time outing (54.17s) which placed him eighth overall, scoring a valuable point for the club. Noah Orlowski took an impressive 16s off his 1500m time and, although third in the event, Saturday saw another big jump in his personal best, providing encouragement as he prepares for New Zealand Secondary Schools in Hastings in December, where he will compete as a junior.

There were encouraging performances by several younger athletes.

Reiley Thomas again showed promise, and new athlete Tyler O’Brien looked set for progress over the weeks ahead. Harlynn Faalili was fifth in the 400m (1m 06.5s) in her first competitive race of the season, stepping up from 300m to 400m.

Mareca Kedrewaca demonstrated genuine promise in jumps, headed by a personal best in the long jump, while teammate Whanganui Collegiate boarder Phoebe Corin set a personal best in shot and scored valuable points in discus and hammer for her home Paraparaumu Club.

Whanganui will field a larger and stronger team in the second round at Cooks Gardens on Saturday. The meet provides valuable preparation for New Zealand Schools Championship-bound athletes four weeks later.

The league also provides valuable early-season competition for seniors, with athletes such as Jonathan Maples and Damian Hodgson gaining a good indication of their form.

On Saturday at Cooks Gardens, the busy field event programme starts at 11am with a hammer competition, one of five long throw events on the tight four-and-a-half-hour programme. The jumps get under way with men’s long jump at 11.45am, with the rest of the programme starting at noon. The track programme starts with 300m hurdles where Whanganui will be strongly represented.

Peter Snell Mile Challenge

A busy weekend for Whanganui officials continues with The Snell Challenge on Sunday.

The challenge provides an opportunity for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities to complete a mile (four laps) of the iconic, newly resurfaced Cooks Gardens track.

Sunday is for people of all ages and abilities to run or walk a mile on the famous track. Registrations are available through the Athletics Wanganui website. Late entries accepted on the day at Cooks Gardens up to half an hour before each age-graded start. There are spot prizes for all, commemorative medals and a major prize.

Start times are by age groups from 9am for 60-plus age groups and allowing 45 minutes for each 10-year age band, with secondary school ages at 12.45pm, younger children at 1.30pm and a disability event at 2pm.