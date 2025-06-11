Whanganui Collegiate School's Hannah Byam leads out at the start of the girls' race. Photo / Sport Whanganui

The gale-force winds and heavy rain of last Wednesday night had eased by Thursday morning and a rainbow over Dudding Lake greeted more than 100 runners about to start the annual Whanganui Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships.

The outstanding and popular venue hosted the event for the third consecutive year. By start time, the gnarly wind had dropped and runners enjoyed conditions which would have been the envy of the rest of New Zealand on the first Thursday of winter.

Lennox Brotherton (Whanganui High School), who in the summer won the Whanganui Schools 3000m title at Cooks Gardens and has had a series of recent impressive runs at parkrun, won the senior boys’ class after a strong challenge from Charlie Anderson (Cullinane College). Brotherton won by 9s, completing the 4km in 13 minutes, with Zak Papworth (Whanganui High School) third and Whanganui Collegiate senior champion Hamish Cranstone fourth.

All the girls started together and ran a lap of the lake with an additional small loop, making the race 2.5km. It went with the form book, with Hannah Byam (Whanganui Collegiate School) adding the Whanganui Schools senior title to her Collegiate title six days earlier. Byam won by 18s, completing the race in 9m 32s. In December, Byam took silver at the New Zealand Secondary Schools in the 2000m steeplechase, with another second place at the North Island Schools Under-17 class in April. Her Collegiate teammate Olivia Gilbertson impressed, taking second, 18s behind Byam at the lake.

Sophie Dunlop (Collegiate) was third across the line to convincingly win the Year 9 girls division, clocking an impressive 10m 16s, 24s ahead of Ryleigh Dorricott (Whanganui High School), who was fourth in the combined race and second in her Year 9 grade, with Ottilie Seligman (Collegiate) the third Year 9 home. Zoe Broadhead (Collegiate), fifth across the line, completed the senior girls’ podium. Millie Boden Cave (Collegiate) was the junior winner, with her teammates Olivia Loader and Sophie Cranstone completing the junior podium.